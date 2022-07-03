Political leaders have a responsibility to plan for Irish unity - Matt Carthy TD

Sinn Féin TD for Cavan-Monaghan Matt Carthy has called for the British government to clarify the criteria for an Irish unity poll and said that the absence of clarity must not prevent political leaders from planning for the referendum.

His comments follow remarks by Leo Varadkar this morning.

Speaking today, Teachta Carthy said:

“Of course it would be helpful if the British government clarified the criteria for an Irish unity poll. But, the absence of that clarity must not prevent us from planning for the referendum and the transition towards unity.

“A united Ireland can be a huge benefit to all the people of Ireland economically, socially and politically. Across the island, growing and exciting conversations are taking place about the positive changes Irish unity would bring to all communities. As such it is incumbent on political leaders to plan for it and work for it.

“Politicians sticking their head in the sand on this important issue helps no-one and is only irresponsible. Through respectful conversations now, we can discuss the detail of how Irish unity can be delivered in a way that is inclusive. Together, we can work for a new Ireland, which has fairness, equality and inclusion at its heart. We can deliver high quality public services and unite our communities.

“Sinn Féin want to deliver a united Ireland that is better and fairer for everyone. We hope that Leo Varadkar and other political leaders will join us in that endeavor rather than attempt to frustrate or delay the conversation. The time to prepare for Irish unity is now.”