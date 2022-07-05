Murphy welcomes funding for Ulster Canal

Sinn Féin MLA Áine Murphy has welcomed the funding announcement from the Irish government for the Ulster Canal restoration project.

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said:

"I'm delighted that the Irish government has committed a further €40m to the Ulster Canal.

"This funding will help restore the canal from Clones to Upper Lough Erne, and help connect rural communities along the border. The project also includes new road bridges and a marina.

“The Ulster Canal project will be a game changer for the surrounding area, will help boost the local economy and create new tourism opportunities for small border towns and villages.

“I welcome the progress being made and will continue working to see the delivery of this crucial north/south project."