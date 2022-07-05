Pa Daly TD calls on Minister Eamon Ryan to explore expansion of Kerry Airport

Pa Daly, Sinn Féin TD for Kerry, has called on Minister Eamon Ryan to explore expansion opportunities for Kerry Airport.

Teachta Daly said:

“The airport turned a profit for 2021, returning an after-tax surplus of €2.5m. This is testament to the skill and commitment of the staff and management team there.

“I know that many visitors to Kerry have been frustrated with the problems Dublin Airport is experiencing, and it has cast a negative light on their trip to Ireland. They see the airport in Farranfore and wonder why they couldn’t fly here directly.

“People from Kerry naturally wish to take more flights from their own county and to utilise this fantastic resource as much as possible.

“The news on Monday morning that Kerry Airport was able to cater to three transatlantic flights, originally planned for Dublin Airport, demonstrates that the airport is more than capable of handling additional routes.

“Throughout the pandemic, John Mulhern and his team at Kerry Airport kept the airport operating as smoothly as possible and customers could benefit from a less stressful travelling experience than Dublin Airport.”