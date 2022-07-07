'Recommendations of shocking audit office report on council land deals must be implemented' – Peacock

Sinn Féin Councillor Leanne Peacock has said the findings of an audit office report on land deals carried out by Causeway Coast & Glens Council are ‘shocking’ and called for the recommendations to be implemented immediately.

The party’s council group leader has written to the other parties to take forward a proposal for the beginning of disciplinary actions against those involved.

Councillor Leanne Peacock said:

“The findings of the audit office report on land deals carried out by Causeway Coast & Glens Council are deeply shocking and disgraceful.

“This type of behaviour is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“Actions need to be taken right away and the recommendations highlighted within this report implemented without any delay, not by waiting for an August council meeting.

“I have written the other party leaders on the back of this report to seek agreement to ask the Mayor to work with HR and initiate disciplinary proceedings against those involved.

“We have been raising these concerns for many years, but unionism, which has dominated this council, has blocked transparency and allowed a culture of cover-up and toxicity to continue within this council.

“Work must begin now to rebuild the public’s confidence in our council, that requires accountability and that must start with the immediate implementation of the auditor’s recommendations.”