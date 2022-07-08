'Springhill families entitled to truth and justice' - Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has expressed solidarity with the Springhill Massacre families ahead of the 50th anniversary of the attack and said they should not have to wait any longer for truth and justice.

John Finucane said:

"Tomorrow marks the 50th anniversary of the Springhill Massacre where five people were shot dead in the Springhill area by the British Army.

"It is disgraceful that five decades later the families of those killed still do not have answers about what happened to their loved ones.

“The courage and dignity of the families is in stark contrast to the shameful behaviour of successive British governments that has for decades resisted, covered-up and sought to thwart the families at every turn to ensure the truth is never told.

“Their courage outshines the shameful actions of the Tory government that seeks to provide amnesty to the British soldiers that carried-out the atrocities in Springhill and all state forces who killed Irish citizens.

"The British government should listen to the voices of victims, families, political parties and the Irish government who are all opposed to these plans and want them scrapped.

“An agreement which included mechanisms to give victims and families access to truth and justice was reached in 2014 by the political parties and both governments at Stormont House, it should be implemented in full, in a human rights compliant manner.

“Sinn Féin will continue to stand with the families in their campaigns for truth and justice.''