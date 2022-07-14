Revelations of malicious disinformation campaign against Podemos are shocking – Kearney

Sinn Féin National Chairperson, Declan Kearney MLA, has described confirmation of a malicious smear campaign against Podemos as shocking.

He said:

“Freedom of the Press is integral to any functioning democracy and it must be safe guarded.

“This must extend to preventing subversion of the truth within the media, or an undermining of journalism with robust regulation.

“Podemos is a voice for progressive democratic politics and has a mandate to serve in the Spanish coalition government.

“Confirmation that Podemos has been the target of a hostile smear campaign by sections of the Spanish media is shocking.

“The Presidents of Argentina, Chile, Colombia (elect), and Mexico have already described this campaign as an affront to democracy.

“This malicious ‘fake news’ agenda against Podemos must be unambiguously condemned. The Spanish State needs to act urgently to ensure such a serious undermining of the democratic process is never repeated.

“Sinn Féin sends its solidarity to Podemos and commends its role in continuing to promote progressive, democratic politics within the Spanish State.”