We must make Belfast city centre a safer place and assist those in need – Black

Sinn Féin Mayor of Belfast Tina Black said today she has invited council party group leaders and statutory agencies to a special meeting on Friday. The meeting will discuss issues related to the deaths of a number of people in the city centre over recent months.

Councillor Tina Black said:

“We had another two tragic deaths in the city centre over the weekend.

“My first thoughts are with the families of the two women who passed away and I extend my condolences to them.

“These are the latest in a series of deaths which have occurred in the city centre this year.

“I have written to party groups leaders on the council and the relevant statutory agencies who provide services in the city centre to come together to discuss what more can be done to make Belfast safer.

“We have to ensure that appropriate mental health and addiction services are available to people who need them as well as shelter and accommodation.

“Local businesses are also reporting a rise in anti-social behaviour and drug dealing in the city centre.

“We need the relevant statutory bodies in justice, health and communities working along with the council and police to tackle these problems, assist those in need and make our city centre a safer place for all.”