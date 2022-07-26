Government must apply 2% RPZ cap to all counties, all tenancies and all rental stock - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing, Eoin Ó Broin TD, has described today's RTB rent report as "more bad news for renters".

Teachta Ó Broin called on Government to apply the 2% Rent Pressure Zones to "all counties, all tenancies and all rental stock".

The latest report shows new rents up 9% in Q1 of this year on the pervious year. Average rents statewide are €1,460 per month and in Dublin are €2,015.

12 counties have double digit rent inflation, 4 counties have inflation above 20% - with Leitrim experiencing the highest inflation at 22%.

The Dublin Mid-West TD said:

"Todays Q1 2022 RTB rent report is more bad news for renters. New rents are up 9%. 12 counties have double digit rent inflation, with 4 above 4%. Leitrim has seen the highest inflation at 22%.

"The level of rent increases outside Rent Pressure Zones is now so high that Government must move to ensure all tenants, in all counties are protected by the 2%. This should apply to existing, renewed and new tenancies, and include new properties to the market.

"Today we have had news of rising house prices and rising rents. It is clear that the Government's plan is not working. Social and affordable housing delivery remains glacial.

"Budget 2023 is the last chance for Government to change course. Unless they dramatically increase investment in and accelerate the delivery of public housing to meet social and affordable housing needs, then this crisis will get worse.

"In the meantime Minister Darragh O’Brien must extend the Rent Pressure Zones to all counties, to new and existing tenancies, and to existing and new rental stock."