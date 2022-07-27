Kelly seeking urgent meeting with Chief Constable on serious police misconduct

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly is seeking an urgent meeting with PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne over fresh allegations that a PSNI officer shared images from a police computer of a victim of suicide.

The party’s policing spokesperson and member of the Policing Board said:

“Further reports that a PSNI officer shared images of a victim of suicide are deeply disturbing and shocking.

“It’s my understanding that a member of the PSNI has been suspended on full pay for five years and is awaiting the outcome of a PPS decision.

“The media are also reporting that one officer has now been dismissed from the PSNI while other investigations are ongoing.

“However, it is unacceptable that any family should have to wait five years for action to be taken.

“The question is why has it taken so long for the senior staff of the PSNI to act on what are very serious allegations.

“There have clearly been failures in the system to act on these complaints.

“I have spoken to the Chief Constable Simon Byrne and he has agreed to meet to discuss these very serious issues.

“I will make it clear that these actions cannot be tolerated within any police service whose duty it is to protect citizens.

“This is a matter of public confidence in the police and it must be transparent, accountable and fair.

“More importantly it has brought further trauma to an already grieving family.”