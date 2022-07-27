British government must get real on tackling the cost-of-living crisis - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called on the British government to ‘get real’ on tackling the cost-of-living crisis.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"The British government must get real on the impact of the soaring cost of living and take action to help struggling workers, families and businesses.

"Inflation is at a 40-year high and workers and families are struggling with ongoing rises to the price of food, fuel and electricity.

“Sinn Féin has continuously called on the British government to cut taxes on fuel, to reverse the National Insurance hike and to reinstate the red diesel rebate. The reduced rate of VAT should also be reintroduced for businesses that had it reduced during the pandemic, including bars and restaurants.

"It is quite incredulous to listen to Tory leadership candidates now talk about taking some of these actions, which in some instances would be u-turns on things they themselves have implemented, when they've sat on their hands for months.

"Regardless of who becomes the next British Prime Minister, people are facing a difficult autumn and winter and we need to see action and not empty promises."