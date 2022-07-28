British government ‘must do more’ to support workers and families - Hargey

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey has branded huge profits made by big energy companies “scandalous” while workers and families are struggling to feed their families and heat their homes. And she said the British government must act now to curb further energy rises which will pile more misery on to working families.

Speaking after it was revealed that profits made by the owners of British Gas reached £1.34 billion, the South Belfast MLA said:

“It’s an absolute scandal that while ordinary workers and families are struggling to pay their bills, the big energy companies who are hiking up their prices, continue to make a fortune in profits.

“It’s predicted that gas prices will rise again as we approach the winter. People simply cannot cope with another hike to their household bills.

“The British Chancellor needs to act now to ensure big corporations pay their way and are not ripping off ordinary people.

“The British government should also provide more money so that budgets for executive departments here are increased to reflect the spike in living costs and to help give fair pay to workers.

"The Tory government has also failed to help businesses under pressure with rising costs, businesses need action now to keep their doors open and protect jobs

“We are facing a difficult winter. We need an Executive up and running now so that we can start putting money in people’s pockets and deal with the rising cost of living, people can’t wait any longer for support.

“I am calling on the DUP to end its boycott, form an Executive today and work with the rest of us to put the interests of workers and families first.”