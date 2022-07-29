Use of PII certificate in Noah Donohoe case ‘totally unacceptable’ - O’Neill

Sinn Féin First Minister-Designate Michelle O’Neill has written to the British Secretary of State today on his decision to approve a certificate which will conceal information on the death of Noah Donohoe.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“I have written to British Secretary of State Shailesh Vara today making it clear that the use of a Public Interest Immunity (PII) certificate to conceal information on the death of Noah Donohoe is totally unacceptable.

“We are talking about the tragic death of a 14-year-old child, his family deserves to have truth and transparency on what happened to this little boy.

“I previously raised my concerns on the matter with Chief Constable, Simon Byrne and Deputy Chief Constable, Mark Hamilton where the case has been put that any application for a PII certificate is wholly inappropriate and is adding significant distress to the Donohue family.

“The application should be withdrawn immediately.

I will continue to support Noah’s mum and his family every step of the way in their search for truth, transparency and accountability.”