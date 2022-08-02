Archibald calls on British government to cut cost of fuel

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called on the British government to cut the cost of fuel.

Speaking on analysis by the RAC that shows Britain and the north have some of the highest petrol and diesel prices across Europe the party's economy spokesperson said:

"The British government needs to cut taxes on petrol and diesel in order to help motorists who are being hammered by the rising cost of fuel.

"For months now we have been calling on the British government to act as people are weighing up whether they can even afford to go to work or lift their kids from school.

"The previous reduction of just 5p per litre which was announced by the Chancellor in March, is dwarfed by the fuel tax cuts implemented across some of European countries.

"The British government needs to act urgently to help support workers and families struggling with soaring fuel and other costs."