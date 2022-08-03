New research demonstrates that Protocol is working - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said new research further demonstrates that the Protocol is working and is helping the economy. Responding to fresh findings by the National Institute for Economic and Social Research (NIESR), the East Derry MLA said:

“This research again demonstrates that businesses are reaping the benefits of the Protocol and the opportunities afforded by unique access to both the EU and British markets.

“This research makes it clear that the Protocol must remain, and that it should be boosted by greater levels of investment.

“The British government needs to drop its threats to tear up international law and override the Protocol and listen to businesses and the majority of our MLAs who want it to work.

“The actions of the DUP and British government fly in the face of the economic facts.

“The British government should stop giving cover to the DUP to block an Executive being formed and work with the EU in negotiations to find solutions.”