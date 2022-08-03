Still no timeline for full implementation of Public Health (Alcohol) Act - Thomas Gould TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Addiction, Recovery and Wellbeing Thomas Gould TD has today called on the government to clarify when they expect full implementation of the Public Health (Alcohol) Act.

Some of the most important areas of the Bill aimed at protecting children and vulnerable people are yet to be put in place, and the Minister has no timeline for when they will be.

Teachta Gould said:

“It has been confirmed to me in response to a parliamentary question that five sections of the Public Health (Alcohol) Act are yet to be implemented.

“This is a Bill that was enacted over 1,300 days ago and yet the Minister still cannot say when full implementation will happen.

“The majority of sections yet to be enacted are those which will regulate advertising of alcohol products.

“These are some of the most important areas of the Bill - they protect children and vulnerable people - and yet we are none the wiser about when they will be introduced.

“One of the key provisions yet to be implemented will regulate labelling, and other sections yet to be implemented will further regulate advertising and ensure that children are not exposed to alcohol advertising pre-watershed.

“This legislation was hard fought for but its implementation has been delayed by almost four years. We cannot put public health measures on the backburner.

“While I welcome that there has been some progress, questions must be asked around why the drafting of certain regulations only began on 23rd June this year and why the drafting of others still has not started.

“It is now very likely that the Public Health Alcohol (Act) will pass its fourth anniversary with sections still waiting for implementation. That simply is not good enough.”