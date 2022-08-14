Bonfire organisers must ensure there are no displays of hate- Kelly

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has said there is a responsibility on organisers of August bonfires to ensure there are no displays of hate.

The party’s policing spokesperson said:

“There is an onus on the organisers of the small number of August 15th bonfires to ensure they pass off peacefully and without displays of hatred.

“There can be no repeat of the images on some loyalist bonfires in July which were blatant displays of hate and sectarianism.

“There is no place for the burning of flags, posters and effigies on bonfires anywhere in our society.

“Anyone involved in the organisation of these bonfires should ensure that is the case.”