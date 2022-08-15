Businesses need support as recession looms - Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has called for the Executive to be reformed to put support in place for businesses experiencing their biggest drop in sales in ten years according to the Ulster Bank purchasing managers index.

The North Belfast MP said:

"Business sales have dropped dramatically in the past two months due to inflation and the cost of living crisis. The Executive needs to be restored and the British Government must allocate funding to support our businesses and workers through these challenges.

“The cost of living crisis has reduced the ability of workers and families to buy even basics as people choose to heat or eat. This has had a knock-on effect on retailers iwho have experienced the biggest drop in sales in ten years.

“With a recession looming workers, families and businesses need to know that they will be supported. I am urging the DUP to end its boycott of our democratic institutions and get money out to those who are struggling.

“There is also an onus on the British Government to stump up additional funding so the Executive has the resources to support business through these unprecedented challenges."