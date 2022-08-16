Action required from Minister and Irish Water to ensure long-term boil water notices become a thing of the past - Pat Buckley TD

Sinn Féin TD for Cork East Pat Buckley has called on Minister Darragh O'Brien and Irish Water to take responsibiltiy for long-term boil water notices and take the necessary actions required to ensure that they become a thing of the past.

Deputy Buckley was responding to the Water Advisory Body’s second quarterly report for 2022, issued today, that has once again shone a light on the unacceptable amount of long-term boil water notices that have been in place across various parts of the state.

The worst-affected water supply is that of Whitegate Regional in Cork, which affects 9,482 people.

Teachta Buckley said:

“Today’s report by the Water Advisory Body has once again shone a light on the unacceptable number of long-term boil water notices in place across various parts of the state.

“Nowhere has that been more evident than in Cork where long-term boil water notices have been in place at Whitegate Regional for unacceptably long periods, affecting more people than anywhere else.

“The report states that ‘some of the larger water supplies which were on long term boil water notices at the end of Q1 2022 included Whitegate Regional (9,482 people) and Gort (2,776 people)’.

“This is just not good enough for affected households, businesses and schools.

“Access to a clean supply of water is one of the most basic human rights, and it is astonishing that in a developed country in 2022 that so many people in Cork do not have that basic right.

“This has gone on far too long. Minister Darragh O'Brien and Irish Water need to take responsibility, make the necessary investment and take all necessary steps to ensure that everyone has access to a clean water supply.

“We urgently need to hear from the Minister and Irish Water what actions they are going to take to remedy this situation at Whitegate, and we need to see a concrete timeline for when all necessary works will be completed.”