Sheehan congratulates students on results

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has congratulated students who received BTEC, AS and A Level results this morning for their efforts and achievements.

The education spokesperson said:

“I want to congratulate all those students who received their results today for their achievements and all their efforts after what has been a very difficult couple of years for all students, teachers, school staff and parents.

"I wish all young people who are now making decisions on their future well and would encourage them to talk over their options with parents, schools and careers advisors and to remember that there are always options and opportunities open to them.

"I would also call on those celebrating their results to do so safely and responsibly and wish them all the best for the future."