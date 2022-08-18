British Secretary of State ‘ducking and diving’ to avoid Bill of Shame opposition - Ferguson

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson has accused the British Secretary of State Shailesh Vara of ‘ducking and diving’ from victims and families in Derry today who oppose the Tory government’s legacy plans.

The Foyle MLA said:

“The British Secretary of State slipped off like a thief in the night up a one-way street just to avoid speaking to victims and families in Derry today.

“Once again, a Tory minister has demonstrated a total disregard for victims and families who are opposed to its Bill of Shame.

“The British government is forcing through its legacy plans and ignoring opposition from victims and families, all political parties on this island, the Irish government and the Human Rights Commission who have branded it flawed.

“People see this plan as more cover-up by a Tory government that wants to let its own state forces off the hook for killing Irish citizens during the conflict and shut down a route to justice.

“This flawed legislation should be binned, and the Stormont House Agreement of 2014 should be implemented to ensure victims and families have access to truth and justice in a human rights compliant manner.

“Rather than ducking and diving from families, the British Secretary of State should listen to their views and respect their wishes.”