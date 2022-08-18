Archibald brands Vara business claims ‘dishonest and disingenuous’

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the British Secretary of State’s claims on the protocol are dishonest and disingenuous.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"If the British Secretary of State is only hearing from businesses opposed to the protocol, he needs to get out more and talk to businesses other than those handpicked by the NIO.

"The majority of businesses here support the protocol and the mitigations it provides against the worst excesses of the hard Brexit imposed by the Tories and DUP.

"The weight of economic evidence is also highlighting the benefits of the protocol, while increased north south trade and new investment are benefitting local businesses.

"It is dishonest and disingenuous to claim the protocol isn't working and that businesses don't support it.

"It would fit Shailesh Vara better to actually listen to people here and for his government to engage in good faith with the EU to provide long term certainty and stability to businesses."