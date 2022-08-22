Minister Troy must confirm tax compliance of cash rent payments - Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD

Sinn Féin Chief Whip, Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD, has called for Minister Robert Troy to clarify concerning revelations around his property dealings.

Speaking today, Teachta Mac Lochlainn said:

“These allegations about the Minister are deeply concerning. Minister Troy had been urged to be open and transparent about these allegations last week and had been called on to make a full, public statement on the matter at the time, so it is very worrying that he is continuing to drip feed information as further claims emerge.

“Serious questions remain for Minister Troy to answer. He must clarify the allegations about rent payments in cash, what the total sum of these cash payments amounted to and how he handled this cash. He must demonstrate that he was fully compliant with tax regulations for any cash payments he received.

"Were all of his rental properties registered with the Residential Tenancies Board for the full period that they have been rented out, as required by law?

“The housing crisis is devastating people’s lives across the state. There are entire generations locked out of home ownership, trapped paying sky high rents for small apartments or living at home long after they want to have independence and a place of their own. In light of the housing crisis, it is very concerning that the Minister was allegedly buying and selling so many properties in this way and allegedly receiving rent in cash. People will want to know that the Minister behaved appropriately.

“In order for there to be public confidence in Minister Troy, he must urgently clarify these matters. There can be no more drip-feeding of information or daily revelations, we need to see full transparency and accountability now. He must make a full, public statement on these unanswered questions without delay.”