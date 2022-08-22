‘Workers and families need Executive formed now to tackle cost-of-living emergency’ - Murphy

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy has said Sinn Féin is ready to work with all parties to form an Executive now to put money in the pockets of workers and families who are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

Responding to a poll which found that 9 in 10 households are already cutting back ahead of the winter, the finance minister said:

“Workers and families are struggling to pay their bills, and they are worried about the difficult winter ahead.

“They need our help now, and we need an Executive now.

“Hundreds of millions of pounds to help people cannot be spent because the DUP continues to refuse to form an Executive.

“Sinn Féin is ready to form an Executive today, to work with others, and put money in people’s pockets to tackle the cost-of-living emergency.”