Protocol provides important protections and its opportunities need to be built upon - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the Protocol provides important protections and the opportunities it creates need to be built upon.

Commenting on the statement from the Business Brexit Working Group, the party's economy spokesperson said:

“We are facing an increasingly challenging economic outlook driven by high inflation and spiralling costs for businesses, workers and families.

“The Protocol provides important protections for businesses here from the worst impacts of Brexit, it prevents a hard border on this island, and it protects the all-island economy.

“Economic evidence is showing the Protocol is helping to create jobs and attract investment and our businesses are benefiting from unique access to both the EU and British markets. This needs to be built upon.

“The British government's intention to break international law and tear up an international agreement by pursuing the Protocol Bill which the Business Brexit Working Group has today said will create a 'myriad' of risk for many businesses.

“There now needs to be renewed talks and good faith engagement between the EU and the British government to provide businesses and wider society with certainty and stability.”