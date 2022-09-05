Government should publish White Paper estimate of receipts and expenditure in early September in the interests of transparency - Pearse Doherty TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance Pearse Doherty TD has called on the government to publish its annual White Paper estimate of receipts and expenditure in early September in the interest of transparency in advance of Budget 2023.

This follows similar requests from both the Oireachtas Finance Committee and Budgetary Oversight Committee.

Speaking today, Teachta Doherty said:

“Each year the Department of Finance publishes Estimates of Receipts and Expenditure for the following year in advance of the Budget.

“The White Paper, as it is called, provides the expenditure and revenue forecasts that underpin the Budget.

“With Budget Day brought forward to 27th September, the August fiscal monitor which will be published in early September, will provide the basis for estimates in the White Paper.

“There is no legal impediment to the White Paper being published at the earliest date possible.

“Given the cost of living crisis facing the Irish people, Budget 2023 is among the most important Budgets of recent times.

“We are therefore echoing the calls already made by the Finance Committee and Budgetary Oversight Committee and requesting that the government publish the White Paper no later than the 8th September.

“This would ensure that the budget process is transparent with stakeholders and the public fully informed of the choices available to government as we approach Budget 2023.”