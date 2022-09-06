Catastrophic rise in gas prices reaffirms need for Executive now – O’Neill

Sinn Féin First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill has said news of ‘another staggering and catastrophic rise’ in gas prices is a crushing blow for workers, families and small businesses.

Speaking after Firmus announced that its prices are set to rise by 56.3% from 3 October, Michelle O’Neill said an Executive must be formed now to support people.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“News that Firmus are increasing gas prices by a staggering and catastrophic 56.3% is yet another crushing blow for workers and families who are really struggling to pay their bills. Their average annual bill will have risen by over £1,500 in the space of a year, that scale of increase is devastating.

“They have had enough. They need help now. They need an Executive up and running and working to put money in their pockets.

“How much longer will Jeffrey Donaldson and the DUP sit on their hands and block people from getting support they so badly need? It’s totally cruel.

“Likewise, the incoming British government has an opportunity now to do something after months and months of inaction – they need to ramp up support for people and deliver measures that will cut people’s bills, and act to support businesses.

“I am ready to form an Executive right now, to get ministers around the table and working together to immediately support workers, families and small businesses. They can’t wait any longer. This is a cost-of-living emergency.”