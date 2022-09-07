Executive needed to improve childcare and early education- Brogan

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has said increased pre-school entitlement must be part of a broader approach to improve early education and childcare.

Speaking in response to a statement from the Education Minister the West Tyrone MLA said;

“I welcome commitments from the Minister to progressively increase the provision of pre-school entitlement to 22.5 hours a week.

"Childcare costs are a significant burden on young families and parents, particularly at a time when people are struggling with a cost of living crisis.

"Delivery of better childcare and early education must be grounded on evidence based planning and that requires the department to bring forward a review of current provision and the development of a childcare strategy to meet the needs of parents, children and childcare workers in the north.

“We need an Executive up and running now to deliver a childcare strategy and to extend pre-school entitlement.

“The DUP needs to get back to work to properly support young families and workers."