Executive must be formed to secure funding for mental health projects - Flynn

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has said an Executive must be formed now to secure funding for mental health projects and deliver a three-year Budget.

Speaking after meeting with health officials today, the West Belfast MLA called on the DUP to stop blocking a government being formed.

Órlaithí Flynn said:

“Health officials today revealed a £3 million shortfall in funding for projects to improve mental health and suicide prevention due to the lack an Executive.

“This is deeply worrying for vital services that support people in our communities and could lead to a cliff-edge in March when funding should be renewed.

“I have contacted the Health Minister today to raise these concerns and highlight the need for these services to be protected.

“Sinn Féin is ready to form an Executive today to deliver a three-year Budget for health and invest an extra £1 billion in health, which will include funding for mental health services.

“The DUP should get back to work and stop blocking an Executive being formed which will work to improve mental health and suicide prevention work.”