Benefits of Protocol to create jobs and grow businesses must be built upon - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the benefits of the Protocol to create jobs and grow businesses must be built upon, not undermined.



Speaking after a leading economist from Ulster Bank said that the Protocol is helping to boost food manufacturing, the party’s economy spokesperson said:

“The latest Index of Production figures from NISRA show food and drink manufacturers in the north are outperforming those in Britain, suggesting that the Protocol is helping to boost food manufacturing.

“This is the latest economic evidence demonstrating that the Protocol is helping to grow our businesses and create jobs. It needs to be built upon, not undermined.

“The majority of businesses here support the Protocol and the unique access it provides to both the EU and British markets.

“The British government should end its reckless threats to break international law, get back to the table and enter into talks in good faith with the EU. Local businesses need certainty.”