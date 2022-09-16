'Patients cannot wait any longer for a functioning Executive’ - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said an Executive must be formed immediately to invest an extra £1 billion to start to fix the problems in the health service.

The party's health spokesperson said:

“Reports that pressures in our health service had led to 300 more deaths than expected this year are staggering and underlines the urgent need to get the Executive up and running and for all parties to work together to make health the priority.

“How much longer will the DUP sit on the sidelines and continue to boycott government while people suffer on waiting lists and our health service continues to feel the pressure?

“We will meet the health minister next week on the urgent need to recruit more doctors and nurses, cut waiting lists and to properly invest in our cancer and mental health services.

“Sinn Féin is ready to form an Executive today, to work with others, and start to fix our health service by investing an extra £1 billion and securing a three-year Budget.”