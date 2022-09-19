Publication of long overdue Energy Security Review welcome - Darren O’Rourke TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Climate Action, Darren O’Rourke TD, today welcomed the publication of the Energy Security Review and said that the government must accelerate our indigenous renewable energy production to help achieve energy independence, reduce electricity prices and cut fossil fuel use.

The Meath East TD said:

“This review was commissioned by the government almost three years ago. Its publication is welcome but long overdue.

“Years of government inaction has contributed significantly to our current energy security crisis. We didn’t need a report to tell us that.

“A failure by successive governments to properly manage the energy transition, to match supply with demand, and to develop our massive offshore wind capacity has left us reliant on fossil fuels and exposed us to extreme volatility in the international energy markets.

“The shortlisted gas storage options of strategic floating LNG and strategic storage, on- or off-shore, must be considered in the context of fossil-fuel lock-in and ease of conversion to hydrogen or other low/zero carbon fuels.

“We note that commercial LNG is not shortlisted due to the fact that such a facility could result in the importation of fracked gas and, further, could become a stranded asset. These are concerns that Sinn Féin have long held.

“It is also positive to see battery storage, demand side response, biomethane, green hydrogen and pumped hydro solutions all shortlisted. It’s clear we have sustainable alternatives.

“It is essential that the government acts on this review.”