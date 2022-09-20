Gildernew expresses condolences on death of John McAnespie

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew has expressed condolences following the death of John McAnespie.

The Fermanagh & South Tyrone MP said:

“I’m deeply saddened to learn that John McAnespie has died.

“My immediate thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad and difficult time.

“John McAnespie dedicated his life to campaigning for truth and justice for his son Aidan who was shot dead by the British Army in Aughnacloy in 1988. He never gave up.

“He was an inspirational, quiet and dignified man with a huge love for his community and local club Aghaloo GAA.

“I offer sincere condolences on behalf of Sinn Féin. He will be missed by all. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”