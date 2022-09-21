‘Executive needed urgently to start fixing health service’ – Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said an Executive is required to deal with the challenges facing our health service.

Speaking after meeting health minister Robin Swann, the party's health spokesperson said:

“Forming an Executive without delay to start fixing our health service and investing an extra £1 billion in health is a priority for Sinn Féin.

“I met with the health minister today on the urgent need to recruit more doctors and nurses, cut waiting lists and invest in cancer and mental health services.

“The people suffering from the DUP’s boycott of the Assembly and Executive are those patients stuck on a waiting list and those struggling to see their doctor.

“We are ready to get around the table with others today to do the job we are elected to do, that means making health a priority and working to fix the problems in our health service now.”