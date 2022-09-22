Louise O’Reilly TD visits Belfast Harbour to discuss offshore wind energy

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade, and Employment, Louise O’Reilly TD, said she was relishing the opportunity to be part of a delegation to meet with Ocean Winds Energy in Belfast to discuss how Belfast Harbour supports wind energy.

In particular, she was keen to examine and explore the skills, labour, infrastructure, and investment needed to establish a wind energy base.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“It is a great opportunity to travel with the Oireachtas Enterprise, Trade, and Employment to Belfast Harbour to discuss the potentials of offshore wind energy.

“This is a timely visit given the National Port Study launched yesterday found that only one port in Ireland, Belfast Harbour, is properly equipped and ready for the construction and deployment of offshore wind farms.

“The construction of a wind energy base in Irish ports has the potential to massively expand our renewable energy sector as well as delivering significant local employment.

“I look forward to discussing and examining not only the skills, labour, infrastructure, and levels of investment needed to deliver a wind energy base in our ports, but also how communities can be engaged with and supported during delivery of offshore wind energy.

“Our huge offshore wind potential also affords us the opportunity to become a leader in renewables, and it is an opportunity we must seize.”