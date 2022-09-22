‘Executive needed to tackle cost-of-living emergency’ - Ferguson

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson has said we need an Executive formed immediately so we can work together to tackle the cost-of-living emergency and put money into people's pockets now.

Speaking after 100 other organisations called for an Executive to be formed to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, the Foyle MLA said:

“Workers, families and small businesses are struggling with energy bills and rising costs that are simply out of control and unaffordable.

“They need help now to tackle this cost-of-living emergency.

“Once again, the support announced by the British government falls short of what is required to ensure people have the help that they need ahead of a difficult winter.

“Likewise, the DUP’s refusal to form an Executive has also created huge uncertainty over when people will get this support. It’s unacceptable.

“Sinn Féin is ready to form an Executive today, to work together with others, and put money in the pockets of workers and families and invest an extra £1 billion in our health service.

“The DUP should get back to work and form an Executive and work with the rest of us to tackle the cost of living and put money in people's pockets.”