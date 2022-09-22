Archibald condemns Tory decision to lift fracking ban

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has condemned the British government decision to lift its ban on fracking.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

"Sinn Féin is unambiguous in our opposition to fracking.

"We have consistently called for a ban on fracking and petroleum licensing here in the north.

"The decision by the British government to lift its ban on fracking in Britain emphasises the need for a legislative ban on fracking, and petroleum licensing more broadly here in the north.

"However, the failure of the economy minister to progress such a ban in the previous mandate and the DUP's boycott of the Executive means that ban cannot be brought forward.

"The protection of our environment and of our communities must not become another casualty of the DUP’s electoral stunts, or vulnerable to the whims of the Tory Government.

"The DUP needs to get back to work so that a ban on petroleum licensing that would outlaw fracking in the north can be delivered."