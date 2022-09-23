Truss should bin flawed Tory legacy bill - Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has called on British Prime Minister Liz Truss to bin the flawed Tory legacy bill.

Speaking after the Council of Europe highlighted serious concerns about the legislation and urged a rethink, the Mid Ulster MLA said:

“The Council of Europe has become the latest body to highlight serious concerns about the British government’s flawed legacy bill.

“They have today warned that the legislation if implemented could violate people’s right to access inquests, independent investigations and civil challenges and the families ultimate search for truth and justice.

“The British government is fast-tracking this plan through Westminster and ignoring the voices of victims and families, all political parties and the Human Rights Commission who have branded this legislation flawed.

“They are demonstrating total disregard for victims and their families, many of whom have spent decades searching for truth and justice.

“People have seen this plan as more cover-up by a British government that wants to let its own state forces off the hook for killing Irish citizens during the conflict and shut down a route to truth and justice.

“British Prime Minister Liz Truss should listen to the voices of victims and families and bin this legislation now.”