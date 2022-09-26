Tories have put interests of super-rich over needs of ordinary people - Hargey

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey has said the Tories have put the interests of the super-rich over the needs of ordinary people with their Budget proposals.

The communities minister will meet with her Scottish and Welsh counterparts later this week on the need to tackle the cost-of-living emergency.

Deirdre Hargey said:

“The Budget announced by the Tories has prioritised slashing taxes for the rich, scrapping the cap on bankers’ bonuses, and allowing the rip-off by energy companies to continue.

“The Tories have again put the interests of the super-rich and their mates in the corporations over the needs of ordinary people who are struggling to heat their homes.

“Let’s be clear; £100 would not fill the bottom of an oil tank. It is pathetic.

“They could have delivered a tax break for small businesses, more funding for public services, support for workers and a Windfall Tax to cut energy companies' eye-watering profits.

“Now, more than ever, we need to form an Executive and parties should work together to take action to help people through what is now a cost-of-living crisis. The DUP need to end its boycott of the institutions and its responsibilities.

“I will meet with Scottish and Welsh ministers this week. We need a united front to put pressure on the British government to act now to put money in people’s pockets. People need help now.”