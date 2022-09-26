McGuigan slams ‘reckless and dangerous’ Bushmills gun attack

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has condemned a gun attack on a house in Bushmills.

The North Antrim MLA said:

“This gun attack where shots were fired at an upstairs window in the Causeway Road area of Bushmills was wrong and I condemn it.

“Thankfully, no one was injured in this gun attack, but it must have been a frightening experience for those in the area at the time of this reckless and dangerous attack.

“Saturday’s incident is the latest in a series of shootings and security alerts throughout North Antrim and East Derry in recent times.

“Those responsible need to get off the backs of the community and to be brought to book for their actions and I would urge anyone with information to bring it to the police.”