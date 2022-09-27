Dillon welcomes police action plan to tackle violence against women and girls

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has welcomed the launch of a new police action plan to tackle violence against women and girls.

Speaking after attending the launch in Belfast today, the Mid Ulster MLA called for an Executive to be formed now to progress a government strategy on protecting women and girls.

Linda Dillon said:

“I welcome the launch of the PSNI’s action plan to tackle violence against women and girls.

“Women and girls should never feel unsafe at home, in the workplace or anywhere. As a society, we must work together to demand and deliver change.

“In the last Assembly, parties worked together to deliver progressive legislation giving the police more powers to protect women and girls.

“These new laws have already been effective in holding those responsible for horrible crimes to account and ensuring women and girls have access to justice.

“That is the benefit of having local laws that can make a difference and ensure women and girls, and victims of gender-based violence are protected in law.

“More must be done. There is cross-party support for strategies from the Executive Office and the departments of Health and Justice to tackle violence against women and girls, and domestic and sexual abuse.

“We need the Executive up and running now, so that parties can work together, to implement these strategies on tackling violence against women and girls. That must be a priority.”