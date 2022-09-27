British government needs to do more to help struggling businesses - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the British government needs to do more to help struggling businesses including reinstating the reduced rate of VAT businesses had during the pandemic.

Speaking after attending the NI Tourism Alliance conference, the party's economy spokesperson said:

"A clear message from businesses in tourism is that the single biggest action the British government could take to help with soaring costs is to reinstate the reduced rate of VAT businesses had during the pandemic.

"Sinn Féin through Finance Minister Conor Murphy has been urging the British Treasury to do this for months.

"Last week's shameful budget not only left ordinary workers and families behind, it did little to help struggling small businesses in a meaningful way.

"The British government needs to urgently change tack in its response to the cost of living emergency and businesses also need an Executive up and running to help them keep the shutters up and plan for the future."