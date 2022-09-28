‘Time to end digital partition of Ireland’

Sinn Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis and Seanodóir Niall Ó Donnghaile have called for an end to the block on people in the north watching sporting events and lifting the ban on northern viewers entering RTÉ competitions.

Speaking after meeting in Leinster House, Sinéad Ennis MLA said:

“It’s unacceptable that many people in the north are still being blocked from viewing sporting events on television – the Ireland soccer team's Nations League matches are the most recent example of this.

“More must be done to ensure fair and equal viewing access right across these islands.”

Seanadóir Ó Donnghaile added; “Sinn Féin have consistently raised this issue along with RTÉ’s continued ban on people in the north entering their competitions.

“We will continue to highlight these problems and will again raise them with RTÉ and other organisations as we move forward.

“Digital partition must be ended and audiences across all of Ireland respected and treated equally.”