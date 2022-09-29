Serious questions remain on closure of Owenacurra centre – Matt Carthy TD

Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy has the HSE have still failed to resolve outstanding questions relating to the closure of the Owenacurra Centre in Midleton, Co Cork.

He was speaking following an engagement with the HSE at the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) today (Thursday).

Teachta Carthy said:

“Following this latest engagement with HSE officials I remain unconvinced as to the case being made for the closure of the Owenacurra Centre.

“The HSE’s position is seemingly based upon an opinion that refurbishment works could not bring the building to the standard required by the Mental Health Commission.

“This seems quite bizarre given that the Owenacurra Centre scored in the highest category of compliance as recorded in the Mental Health Commission’s 2021 Annual Report, and actually higher than some of the facilities that some of the Owenacurra residents have since been transferred to.

“The plain facts of the matter are that residents liked the Owenacurra Centre. There they lived withing the heart of their own community in Midleton and with their own rooms and private space. This contrasts sharply with the experience of some of those who have been moved into shared rooms in Cork City or remote areas. Some of the locations that residents have been moved too have, at the HSE’s admission, similar concerns to those they raised regarding Owenacurra.

“I will be requesting that the Public Accounts Committee continue to pursue this matter. Serious concerns remain as to the value-for-money aspects of the decision alongside questions on the quality of care and life delivered to those who have been impacted by the decision.”