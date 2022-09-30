Finucane calls on British government to enter talks with EU

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has said the British government must enter talks in good faith with the EU to find solutions and give certainty to local businesses.

And the North Belfast MP called on British Prime Minister Liz Truss to prioritise restoring the political institutions and stop pandering to the DUP.

Speaking after a preliminary meeting between European Commission vice president Maroš Šefčovič and British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly today, John Finucane said:

“Talks between the EU and British government must resume urgently in good faith to deliver solutions and give certainty to local businesses.

“For seven months now, the Tories have refused to engage, sabre-rattled with reckless threats and carried out solo runs in clear breach of international law.

“The Protocol provides huge opportunities for our economy, and it is helping our businesses to create jobs and attract investment. It must be protected.

“If Liz Truss is serious about restoring the Executive and Assembly, she will stop facilitating the DUP’s destructive and self-serving boycott of government.

“People are struggling, and they are worried about the weeks ahead. That will only get worse when the new gas and electricity bills land on the mat next week.

“None of that is helped by the fact the Tories have done nothing to cut ordinary people’s bills and prioritised lining the pockets of the super-rich with their scandalous budget.

“The refusal of one party to form an Executive is further punishing workers, families and small businesses here, who are struggling to pay their bills and facing a bleak winter.

“Sinn Féin is ready to form an Executive today and get stuck in to help people who are struggling in every community across the north and invest £1 billion in our health service.”