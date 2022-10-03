MacManus Commends Work Of Discover Bundoran

MacManus Commends Work Of Discover Bundoran

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has commended the work of Discover Bundoran in attracting tourism to the local area. The Midlands Northwest representative was speaking after meeting with Shane Smyth from Discover Bundoran at the Bundoran Tourist Information Office alongside his Sinn Féin colleague Cllr Michael McMahon.



MEP MacManus said:

“I was delighted to meet with Shane recently at the Bundoran Tourist Office alongside my colleague Cllr Michael McMahon."



“Discover Bundoran do excellent work in promoting Bundoran and surrounding areas, and play a key role in attracting tourists to the local area. I would like to commend the local businesses, Donegal County Council and Fáilte Ireland who have all supported Discover Bundoran in their work."



“Discover Bundoran will play a key role in the hosting of the Douzelage Festival of Europe taking place in Bundoran in mid-October, which will attract visitors from all over Europe, as well as many other events held throughout the year in the local area."



“Tourism is a very important driver of economic development in Ireland and undoubtedly the work of Discover Bundoran has provided a huge boost to the local economy. This can be seen both through direct employment at the many attractions throughout the local area and through spin-off benefits and jobs in local businesses, particularly in the hospitality sector.”



“It highlights the importance of continuing to promote and develop the hugely successful Wild Atlantic Way initiative in order to encourage even more tourists into the local area. I want to thank Shane for having us in Bundoran and I wish them continued success.” ENDS

Pictured at Bundoran Tourist Information Office are (L-R): Cllr Michael McMahon, Shane Smyth (Discover Bundoran), Chris MacManus MEP

