'Drinkaware' has no place in our schools – Thomas Gould TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Addiction, Recovery and Wellbeing, Thomas Gould TD, has today called on the government to fast-track full rollout of alcohol harm education in schools to ensure that industry funded education ceases.

Teachta Gould said:

“Industry funded bodies should never take the place of the state in educating our children.

“Recent reports about the delivery of alcohol harm awareness programmes by Drinkaware, an industry funded organisation, are extremely concerning.

“This isn’t a new issue. It’s one ICAAN has been raising for years. Sinn Féin has signed their petition calling on Drinkaware to cease these activities and I’d encourage everyone to do the same.

“Research from the HRB has found that alcohol related harm leads to, on average, 3 deaths a day in this state.

“There is a serious problem in this state with understanding the potential harms of alcohol. The failure to implement fully the Public Health (Alcohol) Act, with sections relating to labelling and advertising still outstanding, highlights this.

“We have a similar body, the Gambling Awareness Trust – an industry funded organisation aimed at reducing gambling harm. We cannot see them in schools delivery training on reducing gambling harm. That is the truth."