Condolences to people of Thailand following mass killing at day care centre - John Brady TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence, John Brady TD, has expressed his condolences to the people of Thailand following the murder of thirty-four adults and children in a gun and knife attack at a day care centre in the town of Uthai Sawan.

The Wicklow TD said:

“I want to offer condolences from myself, and on behalf of the Sinn Féin party to the people of Thailand on this horrific mass killing.

"The numbers involved are terrible enough, but to hear of the numbers of children who were killed is just beyond belief.

"I know that across the Island of Ireland, thoughts and prayers will be with the people of Thailand."