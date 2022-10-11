Gildernew requests urgent meeting over emergency surgical services at Enniskillen Hospital
Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew has requested an urgent meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of the Western Health and Social Care Trust following concerns raised about the sustainability of emergency surgical services at Enniskillen Hospital. The Fermanagh South Tyrone MP said,"Enniskillen Hospital provides vital frontline health care to the community in Fermanagh South-Tyrone.“Some concerns regarding surgical services have been raised publicly and having raised these concerns with the Health Minister Robin Swann early last month I have now written to the Chief Executive Officer of the Western Trust requesting an urgent meeting to provide clarity."It is vital that the community in this largely rural area continue to have access to important health services going forward. "We want our health services to deliver better health outcomes for the community and it is important health Trusts work in partnership with those who use these services and the workers who deliver them to realise this goal."