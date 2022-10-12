Adult and social care services under huge pressure – Gildernew

Speaking after meeting with representatives from the Adult and Social Care sector, Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew said:

“The Adult and Social Care sector is provided by community organisations who support vulnerable people to live independently.

“We have heard that the services they provide are under huge pressure and on the brink of collapse.

“The negative impact of this failure is being felt by patients and their families who are not getting the respite they need.

“It is shameful for the DUP to sit on their hands while people are being forced to remain in hospital beds, which are sorely needed.

“Many health and social care workers are facing burnout as they struggle to support a health service which is already on its knees.

“They need immediate support.

“The DUP should respect the democratic outcome of the Assembly election and work with others to help fix the health service.

“Sinn Féin is ready to form an Executive today to invest an extra £1 billion in the health service over a three-year budget, to tackle waiting lists, recruit more doctors and nurses and support and support mental health and cancer services.”