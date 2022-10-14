Ordinary people being punished for Tory incompetence - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has slammed Tory government chaos and said ordinary people are being punished for its incompetence.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

“The Tories are now on their fourth Chancellor in four months as the fall-out of the reckless ‘mini-budget’ has resulted in Kwasi Kwarteng getting the sack.

"For the past three weeks since the announcement of the 'mini-budget' there has been utter chaos which will punish ordinary workers, families and businesses by pushing up mortgages and hiking business borrowing costs.

“It has been clear for some time that Liz Truss and the Tory government needs to scrap this plan, end their shameless policy of lining the pockets of the rich and halt the attack on our public services.

“Instead, they should support workers, families and small businesses who are struggling and introduce a windfall tax to cut the eye-watering profits of the big energy corporations.”